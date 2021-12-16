WATCH: Bystander Chases Down Suspect Who Stole 87-Year-Old Woman's Purse

A Good Samaritan chased down a man suspected of snatching the purse of an 87-year-old woman while she was grocery shopping. Pat Goins said that the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Derek Vauhn, grabbed her purse right out of her cart and started to run away.

Over a dozen customers heard Goins cry out for help and started chasing after Vauhn. He managed to make it out of the store but was tackled in the parking lot by Deshawn Pressley, who held him until the police arrived.

"And he [Vauhn] ran right past me, and I chased him down," Pressley told WXIX. "He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived."

Goins told the news station that Vauhn apologized for trying to steal her purse.

"They [the crowd] told him he better apologize to me. He said he was sorry, he said he was sorry," Goins said.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing Pressley take down Vauhn.

"He's a hero there, especially this time, the time we're living in here," Butler County Sheriff's Deputy James Davenport said. "He's a hero there to get involved like he did."

Authorities said that Vauhn is facing felony charges of robbery and theft. He is being held on a $55,000 bond.