WATCH: Florida Man Wears Women's Underwear On Face, Gets Kicked Off Flight

A Florida man says he got off a United Airlines flight for his rather unique "mask" Wednesday morning (December 15), WFTX reports.

Adam Jenne claims he followed the TSA's guidelines for acceptable face coverings by protecting his nose and mouth. The Cape Coral man decided the take a silly approach to the federal mask guidelines when he boarded a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington D.C.

Reporters shared cellphone footage on their broadcast, which shows a flight attendant confronting Jenne about the red women's underwear he was wearing.

"You’re going to have to come off the airplane. We’re not going to let you travel," the United Airlines employee tells Jenne in the video. "Why?" Jenne asks. "You’re not in mask compliance," the attendant retorts.

The Florida man is then seen walking off the plane, leaving some passengers surprised. Other people reportedly exited the flight as well in support of Jenne.

"There’s nothing more absurd than having to wear a mask until I get to cruising altitude so that I can order Tito’s by the double and snack on pretzels, and illustrating that absurdity by wearing women’s underwear on my face sounds perfect," Jenne tells reporters. He also thanked the passengers who supported him.

"Thank you to them, because they saw something, an injustice, something that didn’t make sense, and they stood up," he says.

Jenne also revealed that he was banned from United Airlines after his case was reviewed by the Passenger Incident Review Committee. This wasn't the first time the Cape Coral resident was kicked off a flight. Jenne says he got the boot from Delta for wearing underwear in a separate incident.

WFTX reached out to United Airlines for a response to the incident. They sent a statement to the news station, saying:

"The customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions in the air."