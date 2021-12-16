Why Faith Hill Found It Difficult To Film '1883' Love Scene With Tim McGraw

Even after 25 years together, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's 1883 love scene wasn’t as easy to film as one might think.

Speaking with ET, Hill admitted that she thought the steamy bathtub love scene for the Yellowstone prequel was “difficult” for her. “Because I’m modest,” the star, 54, explained of their scene as husband and wife, James and Margaret Dutton. "They made it easier than I thought it was gonna be.”

Meanwhile, McGraw, 54, emphasized the amount of time that the two spent together while working on the Paramount+ series. “I can't imagine spending five months, especially as hard as we are working with six days a week, I can't imagine her not being there with me," he explained to the celebrity news outlet. "Being able to work together and do the same thing and feed off each other and talk about it and give each other feedback -- and criticism, too, when it needs to be there."

As for their characters, McGraw said that he felt the roles were easy to portray since they have over two decades of history with one another. “I think there's a deep, deep bond and deep trust that they have for each other,” he said of the Duttons. “In order to take on this journey you have to have that. I think that we certainly have that in our life, and I think that really translates and that makes it easier for us to find those moments together. Those little nuggets that James and Margaret have during the show.”

1883 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday on Paramount+.