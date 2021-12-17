2021 Celebrity Marriages: See Who Got Hitched This Year

Relationships blossomed to new levels in 2021 and that included both intimate and lavish wedding ceremonies. After many affairs were postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic, some of your favorite stars pivoted and rescheduled their weddings for this year. While a few couples like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani kept their weddings on the down low, others went a bit more expansive with their big days and we can't blame them. You only get married once, right? Cue the smirk emoji. Scroll on below to revisit some of the most notable weddings of the year!