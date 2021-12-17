2021 Celebrity Marriages: See Who Got Hitched This Year
By Hayden Brooks
December 21, 2021
Relationships blossomed to new levels in 2021 and that included both intimate and lavish wedding ceremonies. After many affairs were postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic, some of your favorite stars pivoted and rescheduled their weddings for this year. While a few couples like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani kept their weddings on the down low, others went a bit more expansive with their big days and we can't blame them. You only get married once, right? Cue the smirk emoji. Scroll on below to revisit some of the most notable weddings of the year!
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot on July 3 during an intimate surprise ceremony at the latter's Oklahoma ranch. The nuptials, which were officiated by their Voice castmate Carson Daly, saw a group of 40 close friends and family gather, including Stefani's sons with ex Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. When it came to the music, attendees danced to a playlist by DJ Lucy Wrubel, which featured hits by friends like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
In another example of an intimate wedding, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied in the knot in a secret ceremony at her California home in May. The ceremony included less than 20 attendees and took place months after the December 2020 proposal.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Meanwhile, Paris Hilton tied the knot this year in an extravagant wedding to Carter Reum. For the November affair, the two walked down the aisle at her late grandfather Barron’s extravagant Bel-Air estate. The pair confirmed their relationship in April 2020 and went on to get engaged in February 2021.
Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker
Bobby Bones became a married man in July when he wed Caitlin Parker in an intimate Nashville affair. "We love home," he told PEOPLE. "We picked this place out together — that was really one of the first decisions that we made as a couple. And so she thought, 'What if we got married here?'"
Lena Dunham and Luis Felber
Lena Dunham opted for a secret ceremony when she married Luis Felber in September. The Girls alum confirmed the romance in June in an Instagram post for her soon-to-be husband's birthday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane
Dog the Bounty Hunter marched forward with his romance with Francie Frane when they two wed at an "emotional and intimate" ceremony in Colorado Springs. Surrounding by a group of friends and family, the pair tied the knot in September, but was met with some strong reactions from fans.
Issa Rae and Louis Diame
In addition to wrapping up Insecure, 2021 proved to be a big year for Issa Rae when she tied the knot to Louis Diane. For the July ceremony, the two walked down the aisle in the South of France. Rae marked the special occasion with no one, but two custom Vera Wang wedding dresses.
Anna Faris and Michael Barrett
Anna Faris' wedding to Michael Barrett was revealed on the actress' podcast, where the star detailed the secret courthouse ceremony in Washington State. "I think we’ve spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment,” Faris told listeners. “But I’m looking around, just so, just my fiancé’s right…he’s now my husband."
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett
Elizabeth Olsen let the cat out of the bag when it came to her marriage to Robbie Arnett. While speaking with Variety, the WandaVision star called Arnett her "husband" while talking about his work on decorating their bathroom.
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy
About a year after their engagement, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy tied the knot in a small ceremony, despite their hopes to wed at Lake Como or in the South of France. “We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Mai told Vogue. “But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short.”
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata
Nicolas Cage became a married man for the fifth time when he wed Riko Shibata at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas in February. As for the date, the actor tied the knot on February 16 to pay tribute to his late father, August Coppola Cage. The couple exchanged both traditional Catholic and Shinto vows.