AAA Says Holiday Travel Likely To Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Bill Galluccio

December 17, 2021

Travel Industry Implements New Measures And Prepares For Impact For New Omicron Covid Variant
Photo: Getty Images

The American Automobile Association said that holiday travel will approach pre-pandemic levels this year. AAA said it expects that 109 million people will hit the road or fly during Christmas and New Year's Eve in its year-end travel forecast.

That represents a 34% increase from 2020 and is 90% of the record 119 million travelers who hit the road in 2019. AAA said that over 100 million people will drive, while six million will fly and just under three million will travel by bus or train.

"Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. "With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different, and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel."

AAA said that Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California, were the top travel destinations as of October. They are home to Disney World and Disney Land, respectively. Las Vegas ranked third, followed by New York City and Kahului, Hawaii, which tied for fourth.

Travelers can expect to spend more money when they travel this year as inflation has driven up costs across the board. AAA said that airfare for Christmas week is 5% more expensive than last year, while the price of a hotel room is up by 36%.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices