AAA Says Holiday Travel Likely To Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels

The American Automobile Association said that holiday travel will approach pre-pandemic levels this year. AAA said it expects that 109 million people will hit the road or fly during Christmas and New Year's Eve in its year-end travel forecast.

That represents a 34% increase from 2020 and is 90% of the record 119 million travelers who hit the road in 2019. AAA said that over 100 million people will drive, while six million will fly and just under three million will travel by bus or train.

"Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. "With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different, and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel."

AAA said that Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California, were the top travel destinations as of October. They are home to Disney World and Disney Land, respectively. Las Vegas ranked third, followed by New York City and Kahului, Hawaii, which tied for fourth.

Travelers can expect to spend more money when they travel this year as inflation has driven up costs across the board. AAA said that airfare for Christmas week is 5% more expensive than last year, while the price of a hotel room is up by 36%.