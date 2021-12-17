Eric Clapton Sues 55-Year-Old Widow Over $11 Bootleg CD On eBay

Eric Clapton is not happy with the bootleg scene and has gone the extra mile to secure his artistry.

As noted by Guitar World, Clapton has successfully sued a 55-year-old German widow in a copyright infringement case for posting a bootleg live CD on eBay for $11. In court papers, the woman, who is referred to as Gabrielle P, will have to pay court costs for herself and the musician, totaling $4,000. The item up for debate is a burned copy of one of his records called Live USA, which was purchased by Gabriele P's late husband at a department store more than three decades ago. The defendant put the CD on eBay for about $11 in July and was set to profit an estimated $9.30 after fees.

As the story goes, Clapton caught wind of the listing and filed an affidavit with the court over the illegal nature of the album. The Düsseldorf Regional Court has since ruled in Clapton’s favor.

Clapton's lawsuit is just the latest headline-making story for the musician. Last year, he denounced state-mandated lockdowns during the COVID-19 outbreaks and even refused to perform in venues where unvaccinated concert-goers were banned from attendance.