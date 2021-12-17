Fetty Wap Arrested At Newark Airport Weeks After FBI Drug Bust

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Fetty Wap was arrested at Newark Airport on Friday after his ankle monitor went off and alerted police. The "Trap Queen" star received the ankle monitor from his October arrest on suspicion of being a member of a multi-million dollar drug trafficking ring. According to reports, police arrived at the airport and spoke to Fetty before running his information, where they found a warrant for his arrest.

No details on the warrant have been revealed, however it was reportedly for public nuisance out of North Bergen, NJ. Fetty was arrested for the warrant shortly after, but will reportedly make bail. The news comes just two months after Fetty Wap was arrested before hitting the stage at Rolling Loud in New York City, after FBI claims he and his associates helped to distribute over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.

More details to come...

