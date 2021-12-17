'Find Another Slave' Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Over Yard Sign

A Minnesota delivery driver ran over an elderly couple's groceries after she saw a pro-police yard sign out front of their home.

According to a news release from the Blaine Police Department, on December 6, an elderly couple said they ordered groceries to be delivered through Instacart. They told police that when they received the notification that the delivery was there, they went to greet the driver because of the amount of snow on their driveway.

When they went to the door, they noticed the driver driving back and forth and then the driver yelled at the couple and told them to check their wreath.

When they checked their wreath, they found their grocery receipt with a message that read, "Instacart doesn't pay employees, sry find another slave. F— the racist police pigs."

The driver left and the couple found their groceries on the ground where they had been ran over.

The police report states that after reading the note on the receipt, the message was pertaining to a "Thank you Blaine PD" sign that the couple had out in their yard.

The couple received a full refund from Instacart and an investigation into the crime was started.

A relative of the elderly couple explained what happened on Facebook and added photos of the note, ran over groceries and yard sign.