Halsey Deliveres New Cover Of 'Could Have Been Me' By The Struts

Halsey is refusing to look back on their life with regret in their latest cover, debuted as part of the motion picture sound track of Sing 2. The powerhouse singer-songwriter delivered their rendition of “Could Have Been Me,” which originally released by English rock band The Struts on the 2014 album Everybody Wants. The “Without Me” artist belts on the new version of the track: “I wanna taste love and pain / I wanna feel pride and shame / I don't wanna take my time / I don't wanna waste one night / I wanna live better days / Never look back and say / ‘It could have been me, it could have been me’”

Sing 2, directed by Garth Jennings, follows “Buster Moon and his friends (as they) must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.” The sequel, picking up after Sing in 2016, welcomes back Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly and others who lend their voices to the characters of the animated film. Sing 2 is set to release on December 22.

Listen to Halsey’s take on “Could Have Been Me” from the Sing 2 movie soundtrack here: