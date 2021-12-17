Katy Perry Says She Feels 'Old' Hearing Olivia Rodrigo Reference Her Music

Some of Katy Perry's pop classics have inspired young acts like Olivia Rodrigo and Fletcher, and the pop vet feels a bit "old" to see her lyrics make a comeback.

Speaking with Out Magazine in promotion for her Las Vegas residency, Perry, 37, shared her take on seeing Rodrigo reference "Teenage Dream" on her track, "Brutal," as well as Fletcher's sample of "I Kissed a Girl" on "girls girls girls." "Old," Perry said of the subject with a laugh. "Honestly, old! And grateful that I survived it and grateful I'm not dead in a ditch somewhere. Wow, it's coming all the way back around."

“Things are nostalgic? What?" the singer, who recently announced an upcoming collaboration with Alesso, joked with the outlet. "It feels like yesterday, especially when people are like, 'Oh my gosh I used to listen to you when I was a kid' and they're like full-on adults with kids."

Perry also spoke about her connection with the LGBTQ community after releasing a song like 2008's "I Kissed a Girl." "I came from a very sheltered upbringing where it wasn't okay to be friends with anyone from that community. And now that is my community," she explained. "That is my show. That is my people. It's my everyday life. It's in my house, it's in my work. I wouldn't have survived without the community and couldn't, quite honestly. It's amazing how full circle it's come and how much growth has happened since I started."