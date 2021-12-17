Kim Kardashian Comes Full Circle With Taylor Swift After 2016 Feud

We all remember Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift's much-publicized feud, but it seems as if the former has put the beef behind her.

During her recent appearance on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the media titan was asked about Swift in a lightning round questionnaire at the end of the episode — and she answered. "What's your favorite Taylor Swift album?" Weiss asked, to which Kardashian had a pleasant response. "I really like a lot of her songs. They're all super cute and catchy. I'd have to look in my phone to get a name."

As you know, Kardashian and Swift's beef jumpstarted in 2016 when the former E! star shared a recording of her conversation with Kanye West, where the two were talking about her name-drop in his song, "Famous." Later on, it was revealed that the conversation wasn't entirely clear to Swift. After the buzz, a public backlash towards the singer took place. Afterward, she took an extended break and used the turmoil as inspiration for her album, Reputation.