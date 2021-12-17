Kim Kardashian Comes Full Circle With Taylor Swift After 2016 Feud
By Hayden Brooks
December 17, 2021
We all remember Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift's much-publicized feud, but it seems as if the former has put the beef behind her.
During her recent appearance on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the media titan was asked about Swift in a lightning round questionnaire at the end of the episode — and she answered. "What's your favorite Taylor Swift album?" Weiss asked, to which Kardashian had a pleasant response. "I really like a lot of her songs. They're all super cute and catchy. I'd have to look in my phone to get a name."
As you know, Kardashian and Swift's beef jumpstarted in 2016 when the former E! star shared a recording of her conversation with Kanye West, where the two were talking about her name-drop in his song, "Famous." Later on, it was revealed that the conversation wasn't entirely clear to Swift. After the buzz, a public backlash towards the singer took place. Afterward, she took an extended break and used the turmoil as inspiration for her album, Reputation.
Unsurprisingly, Kardashian was able to pick out her favorite West album elsewhere in the conversation. "I really like Yeezus, just because it's like when you're there and you're in it, you know what I mean?" she said. "You see from start to finish. I really love My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, also."
In another attempt at getting Kardashian to spill, the media titan was asked who her favorite Saturday Night Live cast member. "What a setup! You know who it is," she said in reference to Pete Davidson, who she is currently dating. The two have been making waves with their casual public outings and and over on Flavor Flav's Instagram account. Click here for more on that!