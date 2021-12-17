Neil Young Says He'll Only Start Touring Again Under This Condition

By Katrina Nattress

December 17, 2021

The 2015 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala Honoring Bob Dylan - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

Neil Young may still be releasing new music, but don't expect him to hit the road any time soon. During a recent interview, the rock star made it clear that he wouldn't tour again until we "beat" COVID-19.

“This is an amazing moment in human history,” he said. “There’s never been anything quite like this. We ought to be thankful that we have a chance to maybe show how to beat this. We might be able to beat this. We can still beat it. There’s no reason why we can’t. If we came together, we could take care of this. And I have confidence that we can.”

“The pendulum has gotta swing a long way before a big change happens,” he continued. “And then it starts coming back, because that’s history, that’s the way it is. I feel good. I think we’re gonna make it. I think we’re gonna turn this around. We got a lot of smart people in the world with a lot of great ideas. And the more love there is in the world, the more we’re gonna hear those ideas. We’re gonna make this happen.”

Until then, Young will be staying home despite the live music industry reopening. “I don’t care if I’m the only one who doesn’t do it,” he said. “I’m not backing off. I’m not backing off for a minute. And the fact that I’m not going on the road doesn’t mean I don’t care.”

Neil Young
