Ohio School Worker Fired For Forcing Student To Eat From Garbage Can

The staff member who allegedly forced an elementary school student to eat food that had been discarded in a trash can has been fired. The principal of the school was also terminated.

The action comes after the Lorain City Schools board recommended the principal and staff member in connection with the incident, and the superintended followed the recommendation. The school district placed staff members on administrative leave immediately after hearing the allegation from the student’s parent. Surveillance footage and other findings of the investigation were included in a disciplinary hearing on Monday (December 13). Superintendent/CEO Jeff Graham ultimately opted to fire the principal and the employee, according to Lorain City Schools.

Lorain City Schools noted that employee may appeal the decision, pursuant to the labor contract. The principal will be given a 10-day notice appeal the decision, per Ohio law. The school district also notes that Graham “has been in direct contact with the family since learning of the incident,” and met with them to hear their concerns. He said:

“Any infringement upon the dignity and respect of our students will not be tolerated. Our students deserve staff members who are able to make good decisions in all situations — and any staff member who is unable to deliver on that promise is unwelcome in our schools.”