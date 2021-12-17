PHOTOS: Colorado 'House From Hell' Undergoes Complete Transformation

A Colorado home got a much-needed facelift after it was left in a deplorable state earlier this year.

KDVR covered this house back in June, a troubled Colorado Springs residence that reportedly sold for $580,000. What made this problem home stand out was the graffiti-covered walls and interior, dirty areas, and "stench of rotting meat wafting through the property," as reporters described. On top of that, the previous tenant reportedly vandalized the property with a hammer, leaving visible damage.

"Photos of the home showed black spray paint covering the walls, living areas, kitchen, and floors, spelling out angry messages reportedly left by a previous tenant," according to the news station. "A once-operational freezer in the basement — filled with meat that had been left to rot for a year — was responsible for the odor."

Listing agent Mimi Foster told KXRM at the time that she got dozens of offers for the house. Within days of the listening, it was put under contract. Months later, the "house from hell" has undergone a complete transformation and is back on the market.