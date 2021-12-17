Police Say 'Shopping Cart Killer' Responsible For At Least Four Murders

By Bill Galluccio

December 17, 2021

Anthony Robinson
Photo: Fairfax County Police

Authorities in Virginia have identified a suspected serial killer dubbed the "Shopping Cart Killer." Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that Anthony Robinson, 35, was responsible for at least four murders since August.

Davis said that Robinson found his victims using online dating sites. He would arrange to meet them at a motel, where he brutally murdered them and then transported their remains to dispose of them.

"He's a predator as all serial killers are, and it's our collective effort in law enforcement to do everything we can with each other and with the community to identify other places where he has been so we can bring closure and ultimately justice," Davis said. "Our shopping cart killer does unspeakable things with his victims."

Investigators are searching for other potential victims.

"We believe he's responsible for these four deaths. But what else is he responsible for?" Davis asked.

"That's what worries us," Davis added. "He didn't suddenly turn into who he is three months ago."

Robinson has been in custody since late November after being arrested in Harrisonburg in connection with two bodies found in a vacant lot.

"The good thing is he's in custody. The challenge that remains is identifying other victims," Davis said.

