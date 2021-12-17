Pro Sports Teams Comment On Ohio Teacher's TikTok To Cancel Final Exam

John Chasteen canceled an exam for his students, and he had the best reason. The health teacher at Lebanon Junior High in southwest Ohio shared on TikTok: “I told my students I’ll cancel our last test if a pro sports team comments.” He captioned the now-viral video, “Will their Christmas wish come true??”

Sure enough, it would.

Now, the video has been viewed more than 20 million times, garnered 3.3 million likes and tens of thousands of shares, celebrating the unusual end-of-the-year accomplishment. Pro teams showed up in droves to help get the final exam canceled. Chasteen told Columbus-based NBC4 that he “was confident at least one pro team would comment,” noting that the Detroit Lions wrote the first one within a few hours. But the Lions weren’t alone… In fact, big-name commenters weren’t limited to pro sports teams.

Chasteen told NBC4 that the first comment from the Detroit Lions was cause for celebration for his “ecstatic” students, and it didn’t stop there: “…once some of the other big names like ESPN, the NFL, the Olympics, Xbox, and even Jake from State Farm commented, it was all the buzz around school.” Pizza Hut even commented: “This calls for a pizza party!” Watch the video here: