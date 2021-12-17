Multiples Games Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Report
By Jason Hall
December 17, 2021
Several NFL games have reportedly been rescheduled amid leaguewide COVID-19 outbreaks.
Saturday's (December 18) matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns has been moved to Monday (December 20), while Sunday's (December 19) game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks and Sunday's game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles have both been moved back to Tuesday (December 21).
NFL Network's Albert Breer reports the Cleveland Browns were notified that their game against the Raiders would be moved back to Monday (December 20) at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Breer reports the Raiders, who hadn't yet made the trip to Cleveland, were notified of the change at their indoor practice facility.
"Interesting scene: Raiders are gathered in their indoor practice facility now, with all their bags and everything for the trip to Cleveland, just getting confirmation that the game is being postponed," Breer tweeted.
Breer confirmed that the postponed Raiders-Browns game would kickoff three hours and fifteen minutes ahead of the already scheduled Monday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET.
The scheduled NFL matchups for Monday and Tuesday are listed below:
- Monday: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns (5:00 p.m. ET)
- Monday: 8:15 p.m. ET: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Tuesday: 7:00 p.m. ET: Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles (7:00 p.m. ET)
- Tuesday: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (7:00 p.m. ET)
