This Cleveland House Displays Skeletons For Christmas And Everyone Loves It

By Kelly Fisher

December 17, 2021

Skeleton Santa
Photo: Getty Images

It’s the perfect time of year to admire holiday decorations, and some Clevelanders are winning the decoration game. The House on Clifton is sharing tons of photos of skeletons decked in Santa hats and elf costumes. They’re set up throughout the yard, placing a star on top of a Christmas tree and working on toys.

For Thanksgiving, the skeletons donned pilgrim costumes and turkey suits as they chased one another across the yard. Last year, the Halloween decorations took on a particularly scary theme: 2020. Spotlights placed throughout the yard — and lights in a skeleton's eyes — made for a great, spooky nighttime display. The coronavirus-themed setup was the perfect theme, adding to previous years that the house transformed into a haunted funhouse, a bloody slaughterhouse, a creepy Catholic school and other elaborate themes.

So far, tons Northeast Ohioans have been loving the skeleton setup. They’ve dropped comments on social media: “Merry Christmas to You as well! 😊🎄☃️🎁🎅🏻❄️ You must be a fun family to create such a fun display. ❤️💚,” “Went by it tonight & it looks AWESOME😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” “Best Christmas display in town! ❤️,” and “The little skeleton putting the ⭐️ on top is my favorite!! 🤣🤣😍💀🤣” See the photos here:

