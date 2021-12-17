This Colorado City Is One Of The Most Dangerous In The Nation

Crimes happen everywhere in the United States. Whether it's a burglary, assault, or murder, it can happen in some places more than others.

A new report from 24/7 Wall Street revealed the most dangerous American cities and metro areas. Looking at the most recent FBI statistics from 2020, researchers found that the rate of violent crimes in the country rose for the first time since 2016.

"The homicide rate rose at a faster pace in 2020 than at any time since 1905," the study claims. "According to the FBI’s comparison of reported crime characteristics, young adults aged 20 to 29 were more likely to be involved in violent crimes than any other age group."

Researchers say America's most crime-ridden place is Memphis, Tennessee. One Colorado area landed on the list, as well: Pueblo.

The Steel City recorded 1,216 total crimes and 18 total homicides in 2020. Data shows Pueblo's poverty rate was also 17.9%.

Here were the Top 10 most dangerous cities in America, according to the website:

Memphis, Tennessee Monroe, Louisiana Anchorage, Alaska Pine Bluff, Arkansas Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, Michigan Danville, Illinois Albany, Georgia Albuquerque, New Mexico Alexandria, Louisiana Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas

Click here to check out 24/7 Wall Street's full report.