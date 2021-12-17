Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of FREE Gas Up For Grabs In Georgia

If there’s one thing that could make the beginning of the weekend better, it’s scoring a major freebie. On Friday afternoon (December 17), a Georgia church is giving away thousands of dollars of free gas to anyone who shows up for it.

Linked UP Church, located in Powder Springs, announced on Thursday (December 14) that it would gift community members with $10,000 worth of free gas to “spread some holiday cheer this season.” It’s available to anyone who shows up first. Anyone interested should head to 4331 Brownsville Rd. in Powder Springs on Friday afternoon. Linked UP Church announced, with flashing light emojis:

“Linked UP Church is giving away $10,000 in FREE gas! This Friday, December 17, 2021, at 3 PM we will be connecting to the community of Powder Springs and gifting FREE GAS! Join us as we celebrate CHRISTmas and spread some holiday cheer this season. THIS IS A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED”