Toni Cornell Performs Late Father, Chris Cornell's, Award-Nominated Song

Chris Cornell’s daughter performed a sweet tribute to her late father on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Toni Cornell delivered a rendition of her father’s cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Host Jimmy Fallon noted that the song — a cover of the 1990 song by Sinéad O'Connor — and Chris Cornell’s album that includes it, No One Sings Like You Anymore, are both nominated for Grammy Awards. “Nothing Compares 2 U” is nominated in the Best Rock Performance category (along with “Shot In The Dark” by AC/DC, “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” by Black Pumas, “Ohms” by Deftones, and “Making A Fire” by Foo Fighters.). No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 is nominated in the Best Rock Album category (as well as Power Up by AC/DC, Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A by Black Pumas, Medicine At Midnight by Foo Fighters, and McCartney III by Paul McCartney). The 64th GRAMMY Awards show is set for Monday, January 31, 2022.

Toni Cornell, 17, previously teamed up with her dad on a duet of O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and her mother shared the song with a montage of videos of her daughter growing up. It marked Toni Cornell’s 17th birthday in September, and Vicki Cornell wrote, in part: “Daddy and I love you so much! We’re so proud of the young woman you are becoming… You have helped lift me and support me and helped me through these 4 years through all the heart ache you have been my rock, my reason. The best daughter anyone could ask for, the kindest human and the best big sister.” Watch Toni Cornell’s performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon here: