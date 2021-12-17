Viral TikTok Videos Warn Of Potential School Shootings On December 17

Schools across the country are on high alert on Friday (December 17) after a series of videos on TikTok warned about the potential for violence.

"Idk if this is true or not, but apparently there is a threat on December 17, 2021, schools in America are going to have a school shooting or bombing," one user said, according to PEOPLE. "[Once] again idk if this is true but if it is, stay safe. My mom called and told me, so I looked it up. ... stay safe, America."

While there is no credible evidence suggesting any major plot to commit violence at schools, officials are taking the threat seriously. According to CNN, schools across the country canceled classes on Friday as a precaution, while others told parents they would be increasing security.

The threat is being monitored by the Department of Homeland Security. The agency tweeted that it is aware of the threats and is monitoring the situation.

"DHS is aware of public reporting that suggests possible threats to schools on December 17, 2021. DHS does not have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert," DHS wrote on Twitter.

TikTok issued a statement saying it has found no evidence of the threats spreading on the social media platform.

"We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok," the statement said.