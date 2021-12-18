'Grinch' Steals Van Full Of Christmas Toys Meant For Over 350 Kids

Authorities in New Mexico are looking for a real-life Grinch who stole a van filled with Christmas toys. The Salvation Army van was stolen from a Walmart parking lot in Farmington and contained about $6,000 worth of donated toys.

An employee with the Salvation Army was loading up the van when a thief snagged their keys and drove away.

"Somehow, someway, my assistant's pocket, I believe, got picked, and they were loading it in the front of the store, and there were a lot of people around," Lt. Christopher Rockwell with the Salvation Army Farmington Corps, told KOB. "So all it took was one terrible person to see that and take advantage of it, apparently."

Authorities said that time is of the essence to track down the thief and return the toys because the presents were supposed to be delivered to around 350 kids on Monday (December 20).

"It is a pretty Grinch-like thing to do," Farmington police spokesperson Nicole Brown told the Farmington Daily Times.

Rockwell said that members of the community have stepped up and donated toys and cash.

"The response of the community and what they're doing is absolutely heartwarming because this area is just so generous and giving here in Farmington and the Four Corners area," he said.