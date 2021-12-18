Here's Why Cardi B's Dolls Won't Be Released Just Yet

By Regina Park

December 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Fans looking to get their hands on the limited edition Cardi B doll are in for some bad news.

A source from the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's team told TMZ exclusively that the doll's release will be delayed due to stalled manufacturing brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Cardi's rep also said she has some concerns about the quality of the dolls that need to be address before they go out, too.

If you remember, Cardi unveiled her collab with fashion doll brand Real Women Are back in March. The doll, inspired and designed by Cardi, went on pre-order sale around the same time at a $35 price point. Well, according to TMZ, shipping deadlines were missed, causing some to think the doll was all a scam.

People who got in on the pre-order started flooding the official The Real Women Are Instagram account, demanding refunds or at least an update. Unfortunately the update is not the news many wanted to hear.

Cardi apparently asked Real Women Are to refund the pre-sale, which the doll company agreed. The rapper is encouraging everyone to request their refund now, if they haven't already.

When Cardi revealed the deal with the brand, the Bronx native said she got into the business because she's a "girl's mom" and showers her nieces with gifts at the holidays and she wanted to have a piece of the doll industry pie.

"I constantly have to spend money on these dolls... So it's like, you know what, why am I not going to get in the doll business," she said in a video posted to Instagram around the time of the announcement.

