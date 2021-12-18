Miranda Lambert Spreads Holiday Cheer To Some Unexpected Friends

By Regina Park

December 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert definitely checked her holiday list twice, because the country superstar didn't forget her furry four-legged friends in Tennessee.

The "If I Was A Cowboy" singer visited Tractor Supply in Franklin, Tennessee where she went on a holiday shopping spree for shelter animals. The Texas native teamed up with Tractor Supply –– who is also the exclusive retailer of her very own brand of pet food and accessories, MuttNation –– to purchase thousands in pet supplies and toys for animals living in local shelters.

After the mega spree, the songstress then traveled to several animal shelters to spread some holiday cheer. Animals at the Williamson County Animal Center, Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control, and Nashville Humane Association, all received gifts from the Grammy Award-winner.

"This time of year, it's so important to remember shelter animals everywhere," the singer said. "These three shelters have been important local partners to MuttNation over the past several years, and we all know how tough it's been for them," she added.

On why she went big on the gifts for her four-legged friends, shared this: "I just wanted to show my appreciation."

But Miranda wasn't the only one handing out surprises. Tractor Supply turned around and added to MuttNation and Miranda's efforts with $1,000 gift cards to be distributed to 10 different animal shelters across the country. Those shelters who received the retailer's gift cards specifically rescue older animals and pets with special needs.

