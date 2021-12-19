'Batman' Director Explains How Kurt Cobain Inspired Robert Pattinson's Role

It's not a coincidence that The Batman's teaser trailer is soundtracked by Nirvana's "Something in the Way." During a recent interview with Empire, the movie's writer and director Matt Reeves revealed that Robert Pattinson's version of the dark knight was inspired by Kurt Cobain.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way,'” he explained. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s [2005 film] Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Reeves knew Pattinson was perfect for the part after seeing his performance in Good Time. “In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power,” he said. “I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”

The Batman is set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022. Watch the trailer above.