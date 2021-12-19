“It’s kind of ironic for me,” May said in the video, explaining how he and his wife Anita have been "incredibly careful" and living "hermit-like in a way for the past 20 months."

He then went on to explain that they contracted the virus at a birthday party. “Last Saturday we decided we would go to a birthday lunch and we thought, well this is the last social function we would go to — not that we go to many anyway — we’ll chance it, everybody’s going to be triple-jabbed, everybody’s going to be with one of these things [a lateral flow test] which says you’ll be negative on the morning," he explained.

“It seemed to be set up very safely, but of course you kind of know you’re taking a risk and so we all went to the party,” he added before noting that, “in retrospect, perhaps we made the wrong decision."

“It seemed like a safe situation. You have your negative tests, so what could possibly go wrong?” he continued. “The new variant seems to be so incredibly transmissible that I’m not even sure that would have been safe – this thing is spreading at such an alarming rate.”