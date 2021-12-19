Drakeo the Ruler has reportedly died after being stabbed Saturday night (December 18) during a music festival in his native LA.

According to reports, the "Betchua" rapper was attacked backstage around 8:30 p.m. by a group of men while performing at the Once Upon A Time Festival in Exposition Park. Some reports state that a fight broke out and the 28-year-old rapper was stabbed in the neck during the altercation, though police are still investigating the incident.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene where they reportedly transported Drakeo, who's real name is Darrell Caldwell, to a local hospital. Multiple outlets confirmed the rapper's died after succumbing to the wounds he suffered during the fight.



The Los Angeles Times first reported the identity of the person stabbed at the concert as being Drakeo the Ruler.