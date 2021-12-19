Lil Durk Proposes To Girlfriend India Royale On Stage In Chicago

Lil Durk and India Royale are engaged!

The Chicago native popped the question at a massive concert in his hometown, in front of thousands of cheering fans.

"Can we have a quiet in here one time?" Durk asked the crowd of WGCI Big Jam on Saturday (December 18).

After getting on one knee, he turned to India and let her know he's ready to be a married man.

"You know I really love you to death. You've been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You're the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?"

A smiling India said yes, as the crowd screamed and cheered for the couple.

With a stage full of loved ones and friends, the couple celebrated the next level of their relationship. Fellow rapper Lil Baby was also on stage and recorded Durk's proposal –– including a clear shot of the massive engagement ring the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper secured for his special lady.



Check it out below.