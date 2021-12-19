Phoenix Man Starts Website To Help Combat Growing Porch Pirate Problem

A Phoenix homeowner has developed a website to help combat porch pirates so nobody has to endure losing an Xbox package like he did weeks prior.

The website, theplank.org, gives victims of porch robbery to post photos of those who have nabbed packages from their houses. The goal of the site is to raise awareness and expose the pirate porches by getting their photo out to as many people as possible.

“I want them to feel less safe and less sure that they’ll get away with this. I want us to be organized enough as a citizenry, that people don’t want to mess with us and take advantage of us. … My message for porch pirates is – we’re going to find you. You’re going to walk the plank," Jacob Pritchett told KPNX.

Pritchett's website states its goal is to "aim to supplement law enforcement efforts by soliciting tips about these crimes. In time, we'd also like to help you provide a reward for tips that lead to an arrest."

According to FOX 10 Phoenix, Arizona has one of the highest porch pirate rates in the country, ranked at No. 15.

Pritchett encourages anyone who has been a victim of a porch pirate to submit photos, videos and any other information to the website he built where he will share it anonymously. Those posting to the site are even welcome to give the thief a fun pirate nickname.

“We give all the porch pirates pirate names, so (the one who stole the Xbox) is 'ScurvyLegs McGee,'” Pritchett said. “So, ScurvyLegs McGee, please give me my Xbox back. But I don’t think he still has it, he probably doesn’t.”