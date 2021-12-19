Travis Barker Gets Handsy With Kourtney Kardashian's Feet In Holiday Post
By Regina Park
December 19, 2021
Travis Barker got a little hands-on while making his Christmas list this year.
In a new intimate Instagram post, the Blink-182 drummer shows himself sticking his face right into fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's feet while lounging together in matching red and black leopard pajamas.
"All I want for Christmas 🎄 ," the 46-year-old captioned the shot, which was taken with a brightly lit Christmas tree in the background.
Kourtney cheekily replied to the post, "you've been extra good," to some social media users' dislike and discomfort.
"Please stop it," one person commented. "Yo what," another said in the comment section.
It's not the first time Travis has posted his adoration for Kourtney's "angel feet," but this pic was apparently too much for some fans who said the musician might have a foot fetish in the comments.
On Twitter, some people applauded Travis' love of Kourtney's feet.
travis barker has a foot fetish 100% confirmed love that for him— bridelicious (@jazzzzcabbage) December 18, 2021
That picture just confirmed what I thought, Travis barker has a foot fetish— trishuhhhhhh (@ThisIsTrishie) December 18, 2021
The couple have been together nearly a year and got engaged back in October of this year. Clearly, things are still spicy between the two as they gear up for their first Christmas together as an engaged pair.
While speaking to E! News, Travis' son Landon revealed some of what's planned for the December holiday.
"We will always open each other's presents Christmas morning and then go have dinner. That's pretty much the tradition, but it's stuck with us," the 18-year-old said.
To kick the holiday season off, Travis and Kourtney took a trip to Disneyland –– their favorite spot.