Travis Barker got a little hands-on while making his Christmas list this year.

In a new intimate Instagram post, the Blink-182 drummer shows himself sticking his face right into fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's feet while lounging together in matching red and black leopard pajamas.

"All I want for Christmas 🎄 ," the 46-year-old captioned the shot, which was taken with a brightly lit Christmas tree in the background.

Kourtney cheekily replied to the post, "you've been extra good," to some social media users' dislike and discomfort.

"Please stop it," one person commented. "Yo what," another said in the comment section.

It's not the first time Travis has posted his adoration for Kourtney's "angel feet," but this pic was apparently too much for some fans who said the musician might have a foot fetish in the comments.