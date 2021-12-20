Celebrity Deaths: All The Stars We Lost In 2021

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

2021 has been a year like no other. Many of our beloved stars passed away, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of fashion, music, television and film. Check out the list below of all the souls we lost this year. Our well wishes to all of their family and friends.

Tanya Roberts (Oct 15, 1955 - Jan 04, 2021)

"108 Rock Star Guitars" Book Release
Photo: WireImage

The That ‘70s Show star died from a urinary tract infection that developed into sepsis. She was 65.

Siegfried Fischbacher (June 13, 1939 - January 13, 2021)

Siegfried, Porträt, Las Vegas/Nevada/USA, Hotel 'Mirage', Auftri
Photo: Peter Bischoff

The famous illusionist known for working with exotic cats as one half of Siegfried & Roy, died from pancreatic cancer. He was 81.

Sylvain Sylvain (February 14, 1951 - January 13, 2021)

New York Dolls Perform At KOKO In London
Photo: Redferns

The New York Dolls guitarist died of cancer at age 69.

Randy Parton (December 15, 1953 - January 21, 2021)

My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better...

Posted by Dolly Parton on Thursday, January 21, 2021

The brother to country superstar Dolly Parton died after succumbing to his battle with cancer. He was 67.

Hank Aaron (February 5, 1934 - January 22, 2021)

Atlanta Braves Outfielder Hank Aaron Holding Bat
Photo: Bettmann

The MLB legends died of natural causes. He was 83.

Song Yoo Jung (June 8, 1994 - January 23, 2021)

Song Yoo-Jung
Photo: ImaZinS Editorial

The actress and model died by suicide in January. She was 26.

Larry King (November 19, 1933 - January 23, 2021)

"Larry King Live: Disaster In The Gulf" Telethon
Photo: WireImage

The award winning host died of sepsis. He was 87 years old.

Cicely Tyson (Dec 19, 1924 - Jan 28, 2021)

2020 Winter TCA Tour - Day 10
Photo: Getty Images North America

According to the award winning actress' longtime manager, "Tyson died peacefully in her sleep". She was 96.

SOPHIE (Sep 17, 1986 - Jan 30, 2021)

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Photo: Getty Images North America

According to the Grammy nominated stars died record label, Sophie Xeon died in a "terrible accident" in which she "slipped and fell". She was 34.

Dustin Diamond (Jan 07, 1977 - Feb 01, 2021)

Dustin Diamond On "Extra"
Photo: Getty Images North America

The "Saved By The Bell" star died of cancer at 44 years old.

Christopher Plummer (Dec 13, 1929 - Feb 05, 2021)

84th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images North America

The award winning actor died at his home in Connecticut after a fall at the age of 91.

Rush Limbaugh (Jan 12, 1951 - Feb 17, 2021)

Cast of "24" Discuss Fact Vs. Fiction In War On Terror
Photo: Getty Images North America

The political commentator died of lung cancer. He was 70 years old.

Reggie Warren (Death: March 14)

Known as one of the original five members of the R&B group TROOP, Warren died in March after being hospitalized following an undisclosed condition. He was 52.

George Segal (Feb 13, 1934 - Mar 23, 2021)

George Segal
Photo: Moviepix

The actor died of complications from bypass surgery, according to his wife. He was 87.

Jessica Walter (Jan 31, 1941 - Mar 24, 2021)

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Arrivals
Photo: FilmMagic

The award winning actress passed away in March at 80 years old. No cause of death was revealed.

Paul Ritter (Dec 20, 1966 - Apr 05, 2021)

"Friday Night Dinner" - VIP Access
Photo: Getty Images Europe

The theater, film and TV star died of brain tumor. He was 54-years old.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (June 10, 1921 - Apr 09, 2021)

The Duke Of Edinburgh Attends The Captain General's Parade
Photo: Getty Images Europe

The Duke of Edinburgh reportedly died of "old age". He was 99.

DMX (Dec 18, 1970 - Apr 09, 2021)

2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Photo: Getty Images North America

The hip hop legend died after suffering an overdose. He was 50.

Joseph Siravo (Feb 12, 1957 - Apr 11, 2021)

ABC's "For Life" - Season One
Photo: Walt Disney Television

The Sopranos star died following a battle with cancer. He was 66.

Black Rob (July 12, 1969 - April 17, 2021)

"Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20"
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Bad Boy rapper died in April after battling kidney failure. He was 51.

Jim Steinman (Nov 01, 1947 - Apr 19, 2021)

Songwriters Hall Of Fame 43rd Annual Induction And Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

The famous producer and composer died of kidney failure. He was 73 years old.

Norman Lloyd (Nov 08, 1914 - May 11, 2021)

2019 10th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival - Saturday
Photo: Getty Images North America

The actor/ director reportedly died in his sleep. He was 106 years old.

Samuel E. Wright (Nov 20, 1946 - May 24, 2021)

Samuel Wright arriving for the Tony Award at Radio City Mus
Photo: New York Daily News

The actor and singer died following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 74.

Kevin Clark (Dec 03, 1988 - May 26, 2021)

2003 Toronto International Film Festival - "The School of Rock" Premiere
Photo: WireImage

The "School Of Rock" star died after being fatally struck by a car while riding his bicycle. He was 32.

Gavin MacLeod (Feb 28, 1931 - May 29, 2021)

The Love Boat
Photo: Disney General Entertainment Con

The "Love Boat" star died at 90 years old. No cause of death was disclosed.

Ernie Lively (Jan 29, 1947 - Jun 03, 2021)

"Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
Photo: WireImage

The famous actor, and father to actress Blake Lively, died of cardiac complications. He was74.

Johnny Solinger (August 07, 1965 - June 26, 2021)

Rock Band Skid Row
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

The Skid Row singer died from liver failure. He was 55.

Stuart Damon (Feb 05, 1937 - Jun 29, 2021)

STUART DAMON
Photo: Disney General Entertainment Con

The General Hospital star died of renal failure. He was 84.

Richard Donner (Apr 24, 1930 - Jul 05, 2021)

Rchard Donner In 'The Toy'
Photo: Moviepix

The Superman director died of cardiopulmonary failure. He was 91.

Suzzanne Douglas (April 12, 1957 - July 06, 2021)

Premiere Of Lifetime's "Whitney" - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images North America

The "Parenthood" actress died after a battle with cancer. She was 64.

Robert Downey Sr. (June 24, 1936 - July 07, 2021)

Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World - Inside
Photo: WireImage

The famous filmmaker and father to Robert Downey Jr. died in his sleep at age 85.

Charlie Robinson (November 9th, 1945 - July 11, 2021)

The 2006 LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards
Photo: Getty Images North America

The actor's death was listed as “a cardiac arrest and organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma.” He was 75.

Biz Markie (April 8, 1964 - July 16, 2021)

#TBT Night Presented By BuzzFeed and Mastercard with Slick Rick, EPMD, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, and Ghostface Killah with Raekwon
Photo: Getty Images North America

The hip hop legend died due to complications from type 2 diabetes. He was 57.

Charlie Watts (June 2, 1941 - Aug 24, 2021)

Charlie Watts Performs At Le New Morning
Photo: Redferns

The Rolling Stones musician died of throat cancer. He was 80 years old.

Gregg Leakes (August 18, 1954 - Sep 1, 2021)

Celebration For A Cure
Photo: Getty Images North America

The reality star and businessman died after a long battle with cancer. He was 66.

Sarah Harding (November 17, 1981 - September 5, 2021)

Sarah Harding Performs At O2 Islington Academy In London
Photo: Redferns

The singer/actress died after battling breast cancer. She was 39.

Michael K. Williams (November 22, 1966 - September 6, 2021)

Celebrities Get Ready For The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Emmy Award winning actor died of accidental drug overdose. He was 54.

Norm Macdonald (October 17, 1959 - September 14, 2021)

Saturday Night Live - Season 22 (Restricted Content)
Photo: NBCUniversal

The standup comedian died following a nine year battle with cancer. He was 61.

