Celebrity Deaths: All The Stars We Lost In 2021
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 21, 2021
2021 has been a year like no other. Many of our beloved stars passed away, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of fashion, music, television and film. Check out the list below of all the souls we lost this year. Our well wishes to all of their family and friends.
Tanya Roberts (Oct 15, 1955 - Jan 04, 2021)
The That ‘70s Show star died from a urinary tract infection that developed into sepsis. She was 65.
Siegfried Fischbacher (June 13, 1939 - January 13, 2021)
The famous illusionist known for working with exotic cats as one half of Siegfried & Roy, died from pancreatic cancer. He was 81.
Sylvain Sylvain (February 14, 1951 - January 13, 2021)
The New York Dolls guitarist died of cancer at age 69.
Randy Parton (December 15, 1953 - January 21, 2021)
My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better...Posted by Dolly Parton on Thursday, January 21, 2021
The brother to country superstar Dolly Parton died after succumbing to his battle with cancer. He was 67.
Hank Aaron (February 5, 1934 - January 22, 2021)
The MLB legends died of natural causes. He was 83.
Song Yoo Jung (June 8, 1994 - January 23, 2021)
The actress and model died by suicide in January. She was 26.
Larry King (November 19, 1933 - January 23, 2021)
The award winning host died of sepsis. He was 87 years old.
Cicely Tyson (Dec 19, 1924 - Jan 28, 2021)
According to the award winning actress' longtime manager, "Tyson died peacefully in her sleep". She was 96.
SOPHIE (Sep 17, 1986 - Jan 30, 2021)
According to the Grammy nominated stars died record label, Sophie Xeon died in a "terrible accident" in which she "slipped and fell". She was 34.
Dustin Diamond (Jan 07, 1977 - Feb 01, 2021)
The "Saved By The Bell" star died of cancer at 44 years old.
Christopher Plummer (Dec 13, 1929 - Feb 05, 2021)
The award winning actor died at his home in Connecticut after a fall at the age of 91.
Rush Limbaugh (Jan 12, 1951 - Feb 17, 2021)
The political commentator died of lung cancer. He was 70 years old.
Reggie Warren (Death: March 14)
Known as one of the original five members of the R&B group TROOP, Warren died in March after being hospitalized following an undisclosed condition. He was 52.
George Segal (Feb 13, 1934 - Mar 23, 2021)
The actor died of complications from bypass surgery, according to his wife. He was 87.
Jessica Walter (Jan 31, 1941 - Mar 24, 2021)
The award winning actress passed away in March at 80 years old. No cause of death was revealed.
Paul Ritter (Dec 20, 1966 - Apr 05, 2021)
The theater, film and TV star died of brain tumor. He was 54-years old.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (June 10, 1921 - Apr 09, 2021)
The Duke of Edinburgh reportedly died of "old age". He was 99.
DMX (Dec 18, 1970 - Apr 09, 2021)
The hip hop legend died after suffering an overdose. He was 50.
Joseph Siravo (Feb 12, 1957 - Apr 11, 2021)
The Sopranos star died following a battle with cancer. He was 66.
Black Rob (July 12, 1969 - April 17, 2021)
The Bad Boy rapper died in April after battling kidney failure. He was 51.
Jim Steinman (Nov 01, 1947 - Apr 19, 2021)
The famous producer and composer died of kidney failure. He was 73 years old.
Norman Lloyd (Nov 08, 1914 - May 11, 2021)
The actor/ director reportedly died in his sleep. He was 106 years old.
Samuel E. Wright (Nov 20, 1946 - May 24, 2021)
The actor and singer died following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 74.
Kevin Clark (Dec 03, 1988 - May 26, 2021)
The "School Of Rock" star died after being fatally struck by a car while riding his bicycle. He was 32.
Gavin MacLeod (Feb 28, 1931 - May 29, 2021)
The "Love Boat" star died at 90 years old. No cause of death was disclosed.
Ernie Lively (Jan 29, 1947 - Jun 03, 2021)
The famous actor, and father to actress Blake Lively, died of cardiac complications. He was74.
Johnny Solinger (August 07, 1965 - June 26, 2021)
The Skid Row singer died from liver failure. He was 55.
Stuart Damon (Feb 05, 1937 - Jun 29, 2021)
The General Hospital star died of renal failure. He was 84.
Richard Donner (Apr 24, 1930 - Jul 05, 2021)
The Superman director died of cardiopulmonary failure. He was 91.
Suzzanne Douglas (April 12, 1957 - July 06, 2021)
The "Parenthood" actress died after a battle with cancer. She was 64.
Robert Downey Sr. (June 24, 1936 - July 07, 2021)
The famous filmmaker and father to Robert Downey Jr. died in his sleep at age 85.
Charlie Robinson (November 9th, 1945 - July 11, 2021)
The actor's death was listed as “a cardiac arrest and organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma.” He was 75.
Biz Markie (April 8, 1964 - July 16, 2021)
The hip hop legend died due to complications from type 2 diabetes. He was 57.
Charlie Watts (June 2, 1941 - Aug 24, 2021)
The Rolling Stones musician died of throat cancer. He was 80 years old.
Gregg Leakes (August 18, 1954 - Sep 1, 2021)
The reality star and businessman died after a long battle with cancer. He was 66.
Sarah Harding (November 17, 1981 - September 5, 2021)
The singer/actress died after battling breast cancer. She was 39.
Michael K. Williams (November 22, 1966 - September 6, 2021)
The Emmy Award winning actor died of accidental drug overdose. He was 54.
Norm Macdonald (October 17, 1959 - September 14, 2021)
The standup comedian died following a nine year battle with cancer. He was 61.