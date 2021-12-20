Donald Trump Sues New York Attorney General To Halt Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in an effort to stop her investigation into the Trump Organization.

The lawsuit comes after James indicated she wanted to subpoena Trump as part of her civil fraud investigation.

The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Northern New York, says that the investigation is a political hit job, "guided solely by political animus."

"The investigations commenced by James are in no way connected to legitimate law enforcement goals, but rather, are merely a thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates. Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent," the complaint says.

"Since taking office, she has tirelessly bombarded him, his family, and his business, Trump Organization LLC, with unwarranted subpoenas in a bitter crusade to 'take on' the President," the lawsuit continues.

The suit highlights comments made by James in 2017, in which she said: "I've been leading the resistance against Donald Trump in NYC and will only continue to do so in every way possible."

The lawsuit asks for an injunction against James and demands that she "immediately cease or, at a minimum, appropriately limit all ongoing investigations" into the Trump Organization.