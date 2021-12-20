Hailey Bieber Gets Neck Tattoo After Asking Justin To Stop Getting Neck Ink

Hailey Bieber just got some new neck ink, courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Over the weekend, the model, 25, was spotted with a new neck tattoo in honor of the Big Apple. Placed near her right ear, the star received a tattoo with the text "New York" in thin script beneath a small diamond drawing. "Lil NY 🍎 love ✍🏼 on Hailey awhile back #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle," Dr. Woo captioned the photo of the ink on Instagram.

Hailey's newest addition to her tattoo collection comes after she had asked her right-hand man to stop with the neck tattoos. During the pop sensation's YouTube special, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the singer opened up about the request. "I think I'm done with my neck, that's a Hailey request," he said with a laugh during the special. “The back is still open and I don't have kids yet, so I'm thinking of getting their portraits on my back."