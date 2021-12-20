Hailey Bieber Gets Neck Tattoo After Asking Justin To Stop Getting Neck Ink

By Hayden Brooks

December 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber just got some new neck ink, courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Over the weekend, the model, 25, was spotted with a new neck tattoo in honor of the Big Apple. Placed near her right ear, the star received a tattoo with the text "New York" in thin script beneath a small diamond drawing. "Lil NY 🍎 love ✍🏼 on Hailey awhile back #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle," Dr. Woo captioned the photo of the ink on Instagram.

Hailey's newest addition to her tattoo collection comes after she had asked her right-hand man to stop with the neck tattoos. During the pop sensation's YouTube special, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the singer opened up about the request. "I think I'm done with my neck, that's a Hailey request," he said with a laugh during the special. “The back is still open and I don't have kids yet, so I'm thinking of getting their portraits on my back."

