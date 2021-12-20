Kodak Black Completes 90-Day Rehab Stint And Is Now 'Clean And Sober'

Kodak Black is out of rehab and ready to get back to the music after successfully completing 90 days in a drug rehabilitation center. According to reports, the "No Flockin" rapper had a court hearing earlier this week to reinstate his supervised release, now that he's been discharged from the treatment center--- and his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, says the judge was happy with the star's progress. Cohen also told reporters that Kodak is taking his newfound sobriety seriously and looking forward to making good music.

The Florid rapper's lawyer added that the star is going to "try to stay away from people, places and things that would put him in harm's way, or trigger him to use again."