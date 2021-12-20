Kodak Black Completes 90-Day Rehab Stint And Is Now 'Clean And Sober'
By Kiyonna Anthony
Kodak Black is out of rehab and ready to get back to the music after successfully completing 90 days in a drug rehabilitation center. According to reports, the "No Flockin" rapper had a court hearing earlier this week to reinstate his supervised release, now that he's been discharged from the treatment center--- and his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, says the judge was happy with the star's progress. Cohen also told reporters that Kodak is taking his newfound sobriety seriously and looking forward to making good music.
The Florid rapper's lawyer added that the star is going to "try to stay away from people, places and things that would put him in harm's way, or trigger him to use again."
Kodak was ordered to get treatment back in September after violating the terms of his supervised release in his federal gun case by failing a drug test. Fans got a special performance from the star in October as he made his return to the stage at Rolling Loud California.
Earlier this year, Kodak violated the terms of his supervised release in his federal gun case by testing positive for marijuana in February and for MDMA in August. The courts ordered the star to complete a 90-day treatment program; of which the courts recently granted him permission to complete the final 30 days at a facility in Florida, where doctors believe he will "have a higher rate of success."
No word on when the star is set to release new music. In the meantime, check out his latest feature on Roddy Rich's "Hibachi" featuring 21 Savage.