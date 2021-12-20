Michigan Ranks On List Of State's With The Most Christmas Spirit
By Hannah DeRuyter
December 20, 2021
Decorating for the holidays is part of the fun. Some houses around the neighborhood are known for being the most decked out on the block, while others are a little more subtle with their decor.
Although specific neighborhoods in your area are the most spirited when to comes to the holidays, have you ever wondered which states are the most spirited? Luckily, GetCenturyLink.com set out to find which states can be deemed as the most spirited.
To find which states are said to be full of Christmas spirit and which are full of "scrooges," GetCenturyLink.com analyzed online activity and area culture.
So, where did Michigan rank on the list?
Michigan was listed as the 22nd most Christmas-spirited state in the U.S.
According to the report, here are the top 10 states with the most Christmas spirit:
1. New Hampshire
2. Maine
3. Montana
4. Kentucky
5. Connecticut
6. Vermont
7. Utah
8. Massachusetts
9. Hawaii
10. West Virginia
Here are the top 10 states with the least amount of Christmas spirit:
41. Nevada
42. Rhode Island
43. Arkansas
44. Alaska
45. Georgia
46. Maryland
47. Virginia
48. Alabama
49. Mississippi
50. New York
Click here to see where each state ranks on the list.