Mix-Up At Refund Desk Sends Grandpa's Ashes To Store Shelf

A mix-up at the refund desk of a Lowe's store in Maine led to a grandfather's ashes being inadvertently placed in on the store's shelf.

The Bangor, Maine Police Department shared news of the incident on its verified Facebook account earlier this month seeking assistance identifying the family of the man whose ashes were left at the store.

The department shared pictures of the evidence found, which included a box for a Flushmount Ceiling Fixture, several family memories and the ashes, which were labeled inside an envelope as "Granpa G's ashes."

“Stranger things have happened, but this is a bit perplexing to a crew of more than adequately adept police officers,” the department wrote in the post.