NoTrucksToColorado Trends Over 110-Year-Sentence For Truck Driver

A truck driver has been thrust into the national spotlight after a Colorado judge handed him a mandatory 110-year prison sentence last week over a deadly 2019 crash.

Truck drivers around the country are standing in solidarity with Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos following his December 13 sentencing, KDVR reports. In a series of videos posted to TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms, multiple truck drivers claim they will not drive to the Centennial State. Protestors claim the convicted man's sentence was excessive and the state's mandatory minimum laws could affect them negatively, as well.

Despite these pledges, Greg Fulton, the president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, says he hasn't heard about any Colorado truck drivers participating.

"The videos look like they are from a different time or period," Fulton told CBS 4. "I would hope that’s not happening, because I think that would be the wrong approach, no matter how you look at this."