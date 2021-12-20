Over 30 Popular Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Carcinogen Concerns

Procter & Gamble has issued a voluntary recall of 32 brands of dry shampoo after "unexpected levels" of benzene were detected. The recalled shampoos were sold under the brand names Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterless. Benzene is a known carcinogen, and daily exposure can cause leukemia, blood cancer, and other blood disorders.

You can see a complete list of the recalled products here.

There have been no reports of ill effects from the products, and the FDA said that the levels in the dry shampoos were unlikely to cause adverse reactions.

"We detected benzene in aerosol dry shampoo spray products and aerosol dry conditioner spray products. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the consumers who use our products and the quality of the products we ship," the company said in a statement.

Procter & Gamble said it began testing the products following a recall of aerosolized deodorants for the same issue.

"Following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of aerosol products. While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can."