Texas Man Finds Military-Grade Weapons In Storage Unit He Just Bought

A man who bought an abandoned storage unit last week in Rockwall, Texas, was in for a surprise when he opened it.

The man found what Rockwall police believe to be military-grade munitions inside the storage unit. He purchased the unit at The Vault Storage near East Ralph Hall Parkway. Police said it's too early to know how the military equipment got there and whether it's legal to own, according to KVUE.

"Rockwall PD is grateful for the patience and understanding of the community as we worked through this scene and also to our local, state, and federal partners for their assistance with this event," police said.

Photos from KVUE of the possible military equipment in the storage unit appear to include grenades, artillery shells and a box labeled "citric acid."

Officers and the Garland Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded to the abandoned storage unit shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. An evacuation order was put into place near the safety perimeter at the intersection of East Ralph Hall Parkway and Goliad.

Saturday afternoon, Rockwall police said any items that posed a threat had been safely removed or destroyed. There was a controlled detonation in a field nearby around 11 p.m. Friday.