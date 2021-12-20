The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry Revealed She Secretly Got Married

Weddings bells are ringing for Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry!

Over the weekend, Perry took to Instagram to share some happy news—she secretly married Johnny Costello. Not only did Perry and Costello secretly tie the knot, but they were able to keep their nuptials under wraps for six whole months. In her announcement, Perry revealed their wedding was way back in June.

"Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas…," Pery began her announcement. "Today my love and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!' On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight. It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can’t wait for forever." She signed her heartfelt note as "Mrs. Costello."