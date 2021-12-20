The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry Revealed She Secretly Got Married
By Emily Lee
December 20, 2021
Weddings bells are ringing for Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry!
Over the weekend, Perry took to Instagram to share some happy news—she secretly married Johnny Costello. Not only did Perry and Costello secretly tie the knot, but they were able to keep their nuptials under wraps for six whole months. In her announcement, Perry revealed their wedding was way back in June.
"Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas…," Pery began her announcement. "Today my love and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!' On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight. It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can’t wait for forever." She signed her heartfelt note as "Mrs. Costello."
Costello shared a wedding announcement of his own, as well, with a sweet photo of the happy couple sharing an embrace. "YALL, WE GOT MARRIED!!!!" he gushed in his caption. "Happiest Six Months of Marriage. To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss. I Love YOU!!"
Before finding love with Costello, the 38-year-old country singer was married to former MLB player J.P. Arencibia. Perry filed for divorce n 2018. It's unclear when Perry and Costello first got together, however, he actually didn't appear on her Instagram until after they tied the knot. Perry first tagged him in a post on her Instagram back in September.