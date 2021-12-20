The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry Revealed She Secretly Got Married

By Emily Lee

December 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Weddings bells are ringing for Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry!

Over the weekend, Perry took to Instagram to share some happy news—she secretly married Johnny Costello. Not only did Perry and Costello secretly tie the knot, but they were able to keep their nuptials under wraps for six whole months. In her announcement, Perry revealed their wedding was way back in June.

"Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas…," Pery began her announcement. "Today my love and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!' On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight. It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can’t wait for forever." She signed her heartfelt note as "Mrs. Costello."

Costello shared a wedding announcement of his own, as well, with a sweet photo of the happy couple sharing an embrace. "YALL, WE GOT MARRIED!!!!" he gushed in his caption. "Happiest Six Months of Marriage. To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss. I Love YOU!!"

Before finding love with Costello, the 38-year-old country singer was married to former MLB player J.P. Arencibia. Perry filed for divorce n 2018. It's unclear when Perry and Costello first got together, however, he actually didn't appear on her Instagram until after they tied the knot. Perry first tagged him in a post on her Instagram back in September.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices