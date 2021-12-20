This Is The Most Iconic Movie Set In Oklahoma

Movies are a great source of entertainment, especially when they are easily relatable. Movies can help others to get an idea of what a place is like without ever stepping foot there. Did you know that there is a movie set in every single U.S. state?

Popsugar compiled a list of the most iconic movies set in each state. The website states, "There's obviously more than one memorable movie per state and multiple memorable movies set in certain states, but we've narrowed it down to one single iconic film to represent each one."

According to the list, the most iconic movie set in Oklahoma is, of course, "Oklahoma!"

Here's what the website says about the iconic movie:

"Another obvious one, but you know there is someone in your life who starts singing the title song when they hear the state's name."

Other popular movies that made the list to represent other states were "Rocky," "Dumb and Dumber," "Son in Law," "Walk the Line," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "Legends of the Fall."

Click here to check out the full list of the most iconic movie set in each state.