Wisconsin Ranks On List Of State's With The Most Christmas Spirit

By Hannah DeRuyter

December 20, 2021

Christmas decorations at private home, Bend,Oregon,USA
Photo: Getty Images

Decorating for the holidays is part of the fun. Some houses around the neighborhood are known for being the most decked out on the block, while others are a little more subtle with their decor.

Although specific neighborhoods in your area are the most spirited when to comes to the holidays, have you ever wondered which states are the most spirited? Luckily, GetCenturyLink.com set out to find which states can be deemed as the most spirited.

To find which states are said to be full of Christmas spirit and which are full of "scrooges," GetCenturyLink.com analyzed online activity and area culture.

So, where did Wisconsin rank on the list?

Wisconsin was listed as the 16th most Christmas-spirited state in the U.S.

According to the report, here are the top 10 states with the most Christmas spirit:

1. New Hampshire

2. Maine

3. Montana

4. Kentucky

5. Connecticut

6. Vermont

7. Utah

8. Massachusetts

9. Hawaii

10. West Virginia

Here are the top 10 states with the least amount of Christmas spirit:

41. Nevada

42. Rhode Island

43. Arkansas

44. Alaska

45. Georgia

46. Maryland

47. Virginia

48. Alabama

49. Mississippi

50. New York

Click here to see where each state ranks on the list.

