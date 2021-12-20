Yungblud Makes Major Style Change After Two Years And Fans Are Not Pleased

It's the end of an era: YUNGBLUD shared a video on Instagram where he broke the signature padlock chain he's been wearing for the past two years. "two fookin years later … 🔒🖤" he captioned the clip.

Fans were not pleased with the decision. "excuse me sir why have u done this" one commented.

"why did my heart sink when he did that" wrote another.

The rocker then went to Instagram story to tell everyone to "chill," because he put on a new chain with a padlock that says "Love's Not Dead."

See his post below.