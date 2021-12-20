Yungblud Makes Major Style Change After Two Years And Fans Are Not Pleased
By Katrina Nattress
December 20, 2021
It's the end of an era: YUNGBLUD shared a video on Instagram where he broke the signature padlock chain he's been wearing for the past two years. "two fookin years later … 🔒🖤" he captioned the clip.
Fans were not pleased with the decision. "excuse me sir why have u done this" one commented.
"why did my heart sink when he did that" wrote another.
The rocker then went to Instagram story to tell everyone to "chill," because he put on a new chain with a padlock that says "Love's Not Dead."
See his post below.
YUNGBLUD is gearing up to go on a massive Life on Mars North American tour next year. See the full list of dates below.
YUNGBLUD Life on Mars 2022 Tour Dates
1/26 – ATHENS, GA – GEORGIA THEATRE
1/28 – ATLANTA, GA – THE TABERNACLE
1/29 – NASHVILLE, TN – RYMAN AUDITORIUM
2/1 – CHARLOTTE, NC – THE FILLMORE
2/2 – SILVER SPRING, MD – THE FILLMORE
2/4 – SAYREVILLE, NJ – STARLAND BALLROOM
2/5 – CLEVELAND, OH – HOUSE OF BLUES
2/7 – TORONTO, ON – HISTORY
2/8 – MONTREAL, QC – MTELUS
2/9 – BOSTON, MA – HOUSE OF BLUES
2/11 – NEW YORK, NY – TERMINAL 5
2/14 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – THE FILLMORE
2/15 – BALTIMORE, MD – RAMS HEAD LIVE!
2/16 – PITTSBURGH, PA – STAGE AE (INDOORS)
2/18 – ROYAL OAK, MI – ROYAL OAK MUSIC THEATRE
2/19 – COLUMBUS, OH – EXPRESS LIVE! (INDOORS)
2/20 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – EGYPTIAN ROOM AT OLD NATIONAL CENTRE
2/22 – ST. LOUIS, MO – THE PAGEANT
2/23 – LINCOLN, NE – BOURBON THEATRE
2/25 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – THE FILLMORE
2/26 – MILWAUKEE, WI – THE RAVE
2/27 – CHICAGO, IL – BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM
3/1 – DALLAS, TX – THE FACTORY IN DEEP ELLUM
3/2 – HOUSTON, TX – HOUSE OF BLUES
3/3 – TULSA, OK – CAIN’S BALLROOM
3/5 – DENVER, CO – MISSION BALLROOM
3/6 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – THE COMPLEX
3/8 – BOISE, ID – KNITTING FACTORY
3/9 – SPOKANE, WA – KNITTING FACTORY
3/11 – PORTLAND, OR – CRYSTAL BALLROOM
3/12 – SEATTLE, WA – SHOWBOX SODO
3/15 – SACRAMENTO, CA – ACE OF SPADES
3/17 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – THE WARFIELD
3/18 – LOS ANGELES, CA – SHRINE EXPO HALL
3/19 – PHOENIX, AZ – THE VAN BUREN