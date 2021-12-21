Beyonce's Babies Bless Grandma Tina Knowles With An Adorable New Theme Song

Tina Knowles is fortunate to have given birth to two of the most talented stars on the planet with Beyonce and Solange. Now a grandmother of four, Mrs. Knowles-Lawson can use her grandbabies for all her creative needs. The 67-year old did just that for her brand new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina, recruiting her four grandkids --- Solange's son, Julez, 17, and Beyonce's children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4 --- to kick off the theme song for her upcoming show.

In a preview clip of the series, which includes guest appearances by Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, and Tiffany Haddish, mama Tina's grandbabies kick off the theme song, shoutin: "Let's talk about it, grandma!"