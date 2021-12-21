Elton John Nabs Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X & More For The 'Ultimate Zoom' Call

Elton John is a man of many connections.

On Tuesday (December 21), the Rocket Man celebrated his recent album, The Lockdown Sessions, with what he deemed "The Ultimate Zoom" call featuring album collaborators Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Damon Albarn, Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, Young Thug and so many more. During the almost-five-minute session, Elton rounded up the crew to sound off on working on the star-studded project, which dropped in late October. While Lil Nas shared thanks for having him be part of the project, Lipa said that it was "an honor" to sing one of her favorite John tracks.

In an interview for the album, John admitted that the project came together "as an accident" when he spontaneously worked on a record with Charlie Puth and it slowly evolved after recording a string of singles with some other famous friends. “Gradually, I got an album coming together, so I thought I’m going to keep continuing,” he explained.

When the album was announced, John said that he worked on the LP when quarantine kicked off in March 2020, making the project’s title all the more appropriate. “As the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up and I’ve ended with a selection of really interesting and diverse stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory," the icon said in a statement. “And I realized there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."