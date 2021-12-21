First Known U.S. Death From Omicron Variant Confirmed In Texas

By Bill Galluccio

December 21, 2021

TOPSHOT-US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Texas have confirmed the first known death in the United States relating to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Officials in Harris County said the Houston man was in his 50s and was unvaccinated. He had previously been infected with COVID-19 and had underlying health conditions that made him more susceptible to severe complications from the virus.

“I know for folks in Harris County, this feels like whiplash. We saw the downward trend in hospitalizations and cases, only to see things trend back up again. And it is so frustrating. I feel it, too... As we’ve been expecting, the omicron variant of COVID-19 has arrived in full force,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the Omicron variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S., surpassing the Delta variant in less than a month. The agency said the sequencing data from the week ending on Saturday (December 18) showed the Omicron variant accounted for 73% of all cases in the country.

While the Omicron variant is more transmissible than previous strains, early evidence shows it causes milder infections. It also appears to evade vaccine protection, though the vaccines still provide strong protection against severe cases and hospitalizations.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and recommending that those who are fully vaccinated get a booster shot.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices