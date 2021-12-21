Mickey Guyton Performs Holiday Song With Pentatonix & It'll Give You Chills

Mickey Guyton teamed up with award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix for a powerful rendition of a classic Christmas song, and fans can’t rave about it enough. Listeners get chills as Guyton belts “How Great Thou Art” with Pentatonix singers. “It was so special to be able to sing ‘How Great Thou Art’ with @ptxofficial,” the “Remember Her Name” artist gushed on Instagram, and likewise, Pentatonix posted: “We ❤️'d singing this one with @MickeyGuyton!”

Fans and followers applauded the performance, including 2 Broke Girls actress Beth Behrs, who said it’s “My fav song 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💛😭.” Singer-songwriter Madeline Edwards said she “watched this about 20 times… your voice is insane🔥.” Fellow country singer Brittney Spencer encouraged Guyton: “GIRL… you beta sang 👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.” Others hailed the performance “absolutely incredible” and “exquisite.” Watch Guyton perform “How Great Thou Art” with Pentatonix here: