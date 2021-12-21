Mickey Guyton Performs Holiday Song With Pentatonix & It'll Give You Chills

By Kelly Fisher

December 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Mickey Guyton teamed up with award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix for a powerful rendition of a classic Christmas song, and fans can’t rave about it enough. Listeners get chills as Guyton belts “How Great Thou Art” with Pentatonix singers. “It was so special to be able to sing ‘How Great Thou Art’ with @ptxofficial,” the “Remember Her Name” artist gushed on Instagram, and likewise, Pentatonix posted: “We ❤️'d singing this one with @MickeyGuyton!”

Fans and followers applauded the performance, including 2 Broke Girls actress Beth Behrs, who said it’s “My fav song 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💛😭.” Singer-songwriter Madeline Edwards said she “watched this about 20 times… your voice is insane🔥.” Fellow country singer Brittney Spencer encouraged Guyton: “GIRL… you beta sang 👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.” Others hailed the performance “absolutely incredible” and “exquisite.” Watch Guyton perform “How Great Thou Art” with Pentatonix here:

The festive performance was part of Cracker Barrel’s “Sounds of the Season: Together Again” Christmas special, with the artists performing holiday classics “with their own unique take, while sharing their favorite holiday traditions and creating new memories around the table,” Cracker Barrel explains. “We’re serving up some unforgettable performances and Christmas traditions this holiday season with…music and fun conversations with Pentatonix and Mickey Guyton all December long.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices