Nearly 100 Stolen Clothes Found Inside Vehicle, 2 Stockton Men Arrested

Two California men were arrested after authorities found nearly 100 pieces of stolen merchandise inside a vehicle, according to KPIX.

The San Francisco Police Department announced Monday (December 20) that they took 20-year-old Darrel Brookins and 22-year-old Fredi Arriaga-Rendon into custody.

Officers were patrolling in the 1700 block of Sunnydale Avenue on December 12 when they noticed three people leaving a parked vehicle, police say. They also spotted several clothing tags and hangers on the ground near the suspect vehicle, they added.

Cops then reportedly approached the vehicle and "observed several plastic bags containing clothes with security sensors attached inside the vehicle," SFPD wrote. Two suspects came back to the vehicle but noticed the officers and fled the scene, officials say.

Police were able to detain one suspect initially. After a brief foot chase, they took the second one into custody. Officers then searched the suspect vehicle and discovered nearly 100 pieces of clothing from various brands, including Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levi's, Ralph Lauren, and more, police say. Some of the stolen items still had store security sensors on them.