Chad Gilbert has had quite the scary month. The New Found Glory guitarist recently took to Instagram to detail the harrowing way he found out he had cancer just two weeks ago and the successful surgery that saved his life.

Gilbert began his lengthy story by explaining that his wife Lisa found him unresponsive in bed on December 5. "Not being able to wake me, she called 911 and performed CPR and mouth to mouth," he wrote. "Apparently I was doing something called 'agonal breathing' and was minutes from death."

After being rushed to the hospital and undergoing a series of tests, it was confirmed that Gilbert was suffering from "a very rare tumor called a Pheochromocytoma." Thankfully, the mass was able to be removed and after 14 days in the hospital, he was able to go home.

See Gilbert's post and read his full story below.